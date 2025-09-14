Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 558,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
