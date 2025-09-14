Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,808.8148.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock worth $22,869,434. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,458.32 on Tuesday. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,894.51 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,594.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5,215.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

