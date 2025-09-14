Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 200 Shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $21,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,706.72. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 214 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $21,614.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $39,000.00.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $106.22 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

