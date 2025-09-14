BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) & PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) Head-To-Head Survey

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) and PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BingEx and PS International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BingEx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx -5.31% N/A -1.14% PS International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BingEx and PS International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $4.17 billion 0.04 -$20.07 million ($0.18) -17.22 PS International Group $87.17 million 0.15 N/A N/A N/A

PS International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BingEx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BingEx and PS International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 0 0 1 0 3.00 PS International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

BingEx presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 51.61%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BingEx is more favorable than PS International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of PS International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.9% of PS International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PS International Group beats BingEx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About PS International Group

(Get Free Report)

PS International Group Ltd. engages in providing logistics and supply chain solutions. The company was founded on September 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.