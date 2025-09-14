Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff Sells 1,772 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $67,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,401.34. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Samsara by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,229,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,467,000 after buying an additional 352,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

