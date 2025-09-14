Baiya International Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 17th (NASDAQ:BIYA)

Baiya International Group’s (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 17th. Baiya International Group had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Baiya International Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Baiya International Group Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ BIYA opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67. Baiya International Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
About Baiya International Group
