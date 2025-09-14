Baiya International Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 17th (NASDAQ:BIYA)

Baiya International Group’s (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 17th. Baiya International Group had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Baiya International Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Baiya International Group Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ BIYA opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67. Baiya International Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Get Baiya International Group alerts:

About Baiya International Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

We, Baiya International Group Inc (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Baiya International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baiya International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.