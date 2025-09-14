Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.69 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 1832980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 price target on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 38.50.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin.
