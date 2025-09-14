Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,819,000 after purchasing an additional 730,978 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at about $22,680,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 27.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,527 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,060,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 441,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 6.64. Applied Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

APLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLD

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 201,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,468. This represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $305,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 297,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,281.62. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,250 shares of company stock worth $7,713,675. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.