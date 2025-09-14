Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Receives $43.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.0625.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

