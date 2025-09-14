Analyzing Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) & Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 12.09% 5.65% 1.91% Howard Hughes 12.85% 10.51% 3.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mitsubishi Estate and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 0 1 4.00 Howard Hughes 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Howard Hughes”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $10.37 billion 2.76 $1.27 billion $1.04 21.98 Howard Hughes $1.75 billion 2.77 $200.55 million $4.57 17.86

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Mitsubishi Estate on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Estate

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports. It also engages in the construction, sales, management, and leasing of developed condominiums and residential houses; design and contract construction of custom-built houses; renovation and sales of condominiums; real estate brokerage; dark fiber leasing and data center housing business; provision of real estate investment, such as asset management services to investment corporations and real estate funds; architectural design and engineering business; cooling and heating supply business; and parking management business. In addition, the company plans and operates logistics facilities; purchases, manufactures, processes, and sells construction materials; constructs prefabricated housing using cross-laminated timber and laminated wood; constructs, manufactures, and sells furniture and household items; offers financial consulting and investment advisory services; and develops and manages information systems and software. Further, it plans, develops, and operates GYYM, a platform service for fitness facilities; Ele-Cinema, a content distribution service that utilizes projectors in elevators; WELL ROOM, a healthcare portal site for foreign residents; and delivery and takeout systems. Additionally, the company produces and sells agricultural products; and offers walking tour entertainment content, human resources, land management, and landscaping services. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.