Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,567 iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,091,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 321,158 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 116,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000.

IVLU stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

