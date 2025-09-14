969 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Purchased by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:IBM opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.94.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

