600 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Bought by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VCR opened at $395.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.64 and a 200 day moving average of $352.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $285.13 and a 52-week high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

