5,425 Shares in Humana Inc. $HUM Acquired by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $276.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.20. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $325.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

