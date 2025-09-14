2,903 Shares in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.12.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

