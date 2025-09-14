268 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $646.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $725.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

