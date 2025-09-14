10,530 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Bought by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $149.49 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average is $147.96.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Melius assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

