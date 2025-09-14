1,004 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,736,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 19,333.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $170,190,000 after acquiring an additional 992,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,984,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8%

BA stock opened at $216.12 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

