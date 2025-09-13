XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Down 51.6% in August

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 84,300 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

In other news, insider Scott C. Jones sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $73,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 1,689.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 88,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.