World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Ken Bramlett, Jr. Sells 3,389 Shares

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) Director Ken Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,389 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $566,606.91. Following the sale, the director owned 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,353.95. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 17.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Acceptance Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.99 and a 12 month high of $177.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.80.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $132.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on World Acceptance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.