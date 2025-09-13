Woodline Partners LP Takes $6.77 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 340,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 162.4% during the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 1,041,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after buying an additional 644,390 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,950,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.0% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 671,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 235,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of -0.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 330.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

