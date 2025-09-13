Woodline Partners LP Purchases 17,335 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after buying an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after buying an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,489,000 after buying an additional 1,674,706 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ONEOK by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,620,000 after purchasing an additional 344,002 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.3%

OKE opened at $73.10 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

