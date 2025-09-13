Woodline Partners LP Lowers Stake in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,869 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 2,110,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,445 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,634,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 159,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 14,640.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,418,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 1,408,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after buying an additional 358,536 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,160,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after buying an additional 238,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE AS opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC set a $50.00 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

