Woodline Partners LP Invests $5.44 Million in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 1.76% of Palvella Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $628.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.03.

Palvella Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PVLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

