Woodline Partners LP Has $7.22 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $75.00 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $75.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Zacks Research downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.