Woodline Partners LP Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. $TECX

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) by 132.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,106 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tectonic Therapeutic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 1.7%

TECX stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $61.07.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

