Woodline Partners LP Buys New Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.34% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $37,959.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,907.27. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 36,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $583,860.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,541.44. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,771 shares of company stock worth $2,044,513 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

