Woodline Partners LP Buys New Shares in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Repligen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 110.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Repligen by 99.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,834. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Stephens raised shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Repligen Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.02. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.The company had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

