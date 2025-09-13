Woodline Partners LP Buys 395,040 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. $AVDL

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,040 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.93% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVDL stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -513.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

