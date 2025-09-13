Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Major Shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc Sells 449,226 Shares

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 449,226 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $898,452.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,563,292 shares in the company, valued at $69,126,584. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 8th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 464,421 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $924,197.79.
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 350,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $637,000.00.
- On Friday, September 5th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 400,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $788,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 453,016 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $874,320.88.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 554,612 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,224.00.
- On Thursday, August 28th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 806,351 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,620,765.51.
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 611,647 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,229,410.47.
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 284,190 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $591,115.20.
- On Monday, August 25th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 387,346 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $821,173.52.
Vor Biopharma Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $220.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.05. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
