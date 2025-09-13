Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Major Shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc Sells 449,226 Shares

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 449,226 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $898,452.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,563,292 shares in the company, valued at $69,126,584. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

On Monday, September 8th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 464,421 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $924,197.79.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 350,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $637,000.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 400,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $788,000.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 453,016 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $874,320.88.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 554,612 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,224.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 806,351 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,620,765.51.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 611,647 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,229,410.47.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 284,190 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $591,115.20.

On Monday, August 25th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 387,346 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $821,173.52.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $220.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.05. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 106.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vor Biopharma

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.