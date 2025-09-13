Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $323.04 and last traded at $321.80, with a volume of 3700564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.73.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

