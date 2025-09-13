Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $601.75 and last traded at $599.68, with a volume of 21622974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $597.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Afbi LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

