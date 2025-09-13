United Services Automobile Association Takes $325,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,466 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,989,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 837,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 693,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 636,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,120. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

