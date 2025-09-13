United Services Automobile Association Takes $303,000 Position in Cabot Corporation $CBT

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,498,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 174,921 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 389,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 172,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,901,000 after purchasing an additional 141,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $79.03 on Friday. Cabot Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.29 million. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

