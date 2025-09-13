United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in F.N.B. Corporation $FNB

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 82.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE FNB opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

