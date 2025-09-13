United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 28.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 130,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pentair by 209.5% during the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 33,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,639 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Pentair by 5.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 10.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 303,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of PNR opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pentair plc has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $112.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.Pentair’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.