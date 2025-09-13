United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 7,663 Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 225,576 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 382,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 128,548 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Cutter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,033,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $51.13 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,886.90. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,500. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

