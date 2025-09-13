United Services Automobile Association Buys New Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of WMG opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

