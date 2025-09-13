Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52,341 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.06. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

