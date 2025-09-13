UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $163.38 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,187,364 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $163,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 137,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $21,792,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $115.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

