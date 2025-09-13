Thomas Gutschlag Buys 66,666 Shares of Almonty Industries (ASX:AII) Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gutschlag purchased 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$419,995.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $525.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

