Thomas Gutschlag Buys 66,666 Shares of Almonty Industries (ASX:AII) Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gutschlag purchased 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$419,995.80.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $525.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.47.
About Almonty Industries
