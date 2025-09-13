Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 207.24 ($2.81), with a volume of 2914546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.50 ($2.79).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,462.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

