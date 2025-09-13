Short Interest in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Rises By 222.0%

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 301,400 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the August 15th total of 93,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Envoy Medical from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Envoy Medical stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Envoy Medical has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.99.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Envoy Medical will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envoy Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

Featured Stories

