Scotiabank Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $350.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $292.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $829.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average is $190.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $4,275,378,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $731,512,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

