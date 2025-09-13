Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 11657405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

