Reviewing Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yuanbao and Prudential Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuanbao 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prudential Financial 1 9 1 0 2.00

Prudential Financial has a consensus target price of $122.08, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Prudential Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than Yuanbao.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuanbao N/A N/A N/A Prudential Financial 2.75% 15.80% 0.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yuanbao and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yuanbao and Prudential Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuanbao $456.88 million 2.50 $120.44 million N/A N/A Prudential Financial $68.05 billion 0.55 $2.73 billion $4.51 23.71

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Yuanbao.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Yuanbao on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yuanbao

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China’s personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023. Our engine enables us to provide customized services for each insurance consumer across personalized recommendation, purchasing, policy management, claim settlements and post-sales services. Built upon a scalable architecture, our engine is equipped with effective predictive capabilities generated from interconnected networks of models. This allows us to continually optimize model outcomes across different media channels, diverse consumer preferences and product depth and breadth. As of December 31, 2024, we had approximately 4,700 models supporting our operations. Our engine offers significant value propositions for insurance consumers and insurance carriers. We act as a unique and efficient gateway to distribute customized insurance products underwritten by our partnered insurance carriers. We have robust collaboration with insurance carriers by empowering them to tailor a variety of flagship insurance products, which in turn enables us to attract and retain a vast consumer base and stimulate their demand for insurance products. By accumulating and analyzing more big data, we gain deeper and wider understanding of consumer demands and behavior. Through all this, we are able to fulfill consumers’ evolving needs and enhance insurance carriers’ sales at the same time. We believe there is substantial untapped market potential for online insurance distribution. According to Frost & Sullivan, the penetration rate of online insurance sales still lags behind the penetration rate of online retail sales. Moreover, the penetration rate of online distribution for personal life and A&H insurance in China, in terms of gross written premium (“GWP”), is anticipated to double over the next five years. Driven by our engine and our market leading position, we are well-positioned to further penetrate this rapidly growing market. Our principal executive offices are located in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments. The PGIM segment offers investment management services and solutions related to public fixed income, public equity, real estate debt and equity, private credit and other alternatives, and multi-asset class strategies to institutional and retail clients, as well as its general account. The Retirement Strategies segment provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products. The Group Insurance segment offers various group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States primarily for institutional clients for use in connection with employee and membership benefits plans; sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other supplemental health solutions; and plan administration services in connection with its insurance coverages. The Individual Life segment develops and distributes variable life, universal life, and term life insurance products. The International Businesses segment develops and distributes life insurance, retirement products, investment products, and certain accident and health products; and advisory services. The company provides its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

