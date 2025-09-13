Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Adam Rothstein Sells 65,281 Shares

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) Director Adam Rothstein sold 65,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $509,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,858.80. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Rothstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Adam Rothstein sold 34,719 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $274,974.48.

On Friday, August 8th, Adam Rothstein sold 48,430 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $363,225.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Adam Rothstein sold 74,558 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $568,131.96.

Shares of RSVR opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.27 million, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.88 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 373.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 101.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 6.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 847,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 59.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 20,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSVR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

