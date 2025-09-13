Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) CEO Sells $803,080.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) CEO Maria Pope sold 18,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $42.56 on Friday. Portland General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Portland General Electric by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Portland General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,038,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Portland General Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 224,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Portland General Electric by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

