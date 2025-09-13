PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

PMT opened at $12.26 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.65%.The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

