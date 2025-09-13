Paul Elliot Mann Sells 81,077 Shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 81,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $680,236.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,084,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,826,362.49. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Elliot Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 81,076 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $691,578.28.

Shares of ASPI opened at $8.77 on Friday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $806.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 2,181.62% and a negative return on equity of 239.22%. As a group, analysts expect that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the second quarter worth about $552,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

